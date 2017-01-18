NEWS

9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims of attempted lurings in Montclair
Anthony Johnson has details on a pair of luring incidents in Montclair.

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are looking for a suspect or suspects in a pair of luring incidents that occurred in the same town.

Montclair police said a 9-year-old boy was walking near Norwood Avenue and Marion Road around 4 p.m. Friday when a blue or black sedan pulled up beside him, and the driver started to honk his horn. The driver told the boy to follow him, but the boy ran away.

The suspect is described as white, in his 50s, with regular length white/gray hair, a white mustache and beard, wearing a black shirt. The suspect stayed in his vehicle.

In a second incident on Tuesday just before 7 p.m., a man tried to lure a 16-year-old girl into his car, a dark sedan, near Park Street and Claremont Avenue.

She said the driver repeatedly told her to get into the car, but she also ran away. The suspect was described only as a man with a possible accent. He stayed in the car.

It is unclear if these incidents are connected.

These incidents are under investigation.
