Boy Scouts alters policy, allows transgender boyfrom Secaucus to return

Joe Maldonado

Eyewitness News
SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
The 9-year-old transgender Secaucus boy returned to the Cub Scouts as the newest member of Pack 20 in Essex County.

Joe Maldonado was able to join the Cubs one week after the Boy Scouts of America changed its national policy to allow transgender children to be scouts.

Joe's mother did not want him to return to his old pack, Pack 87 in Secaucus, where scouting officials told her some parents complained last year.

The Boy Scouts organization said in a statement that the organization, "is pleased to welcome Joe and the Maldonado family back into the Scouting community. Moving forward, the BSA will continue to work to bring the benefits of our programs to as many children, families and communities as possible."

The organization changed its policy of referring to gender on birth certificates to determine eligibility last week after Maldonado's story gained national attention. Previously, the Boy Scouts overturned bans against gay scouts and scouting leaders.

Pack 20 serves Maplewood and South Orange.
