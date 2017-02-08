The 9-year-old transgender Secaucus boy returned to the Cub Scouts as the newest member of Pack 20 in Essex County.Joe Maldonado was able to join the Cubs one week after the Boy Scouts of America changed its national policy to allow transgender children to be scouts.Joe's mother did not want him to return to his old pack in Secaucus, where scouting officials told her some parents complained last year.But the Boy Scouts organization said in a statement that the organization, "is pleased to welcome Joe and the Maldonado family back into the Scouting community. Moving forward, the BSA will continue to work to bring the benefits of our programs to as many children, families and communities as possible."Pack 20 serves Maplewood and South Orange.