  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Coverage as events warrant
NEWS

91-year-old woman fights off intruder in her New Jersey home
EMBED </>More News Videos

A 91-year-old great-grandmother put up quite a fight when her neighbor broke into her Northfield, New Jersey, home.

By
NORTHFIELD, New Jersey --
A 91-year-old great-grandmother put up quite a fight when her neighbor broke into her New Jersey home.

Residents say he's been terrorizing the Northfield neighborhood for years.

"I thought I heard noise outside, but I thought it was windy," Florence Graham said.

It was close to midnight, and Graham was in her living room watching TV when things got strange. It started with a noise, then she saw a figure moving across her carpet.

"All of a sudden, I'm sitting here and he's crawling on my floor on his belly," she said.


Police say the brazen intruder was Michael Flaherty, a neighbor who'd shoveled her snow on multiple occasions.

"We fought over the phone," she said. "I kept saying to him, 'Get out of here, Michael. Get out of here.'"

Flaherty ran off with cash from Graham's purse, leaving his cell phone behind.

"He got over $ 1,000 and got my rings and my bracelets," she said.

Police arrived minutes after.

"An elderly woman, 91 years of age, answered the door," Northfield Police Captain Steve Steinecke said. "She had blood on her robe, blood on her hands, blood on her forehead."

And this may not be the first time the 35-year-old robbed his victim. Neighbors say they saw the suspect leaving Graham's home this past weekend while she was away.

"He broke into one other home, two houses away, where he was doing some work for the people, and he went in and robbed them as well," neighbor Dennis Sabella said.

Police later found Flaherty hiding in his bedroom and arrested him.

"There's got to be a special place in hell for him," Steinecke said. "You just don't do that."

But for this great grandmother, what's done is done, and she says she's ready to move on.

"I'll get over it, I hope," she said.

Police say Flaherty has a history of drug-related crime. Residents are hoping he's put away for a long time this time, and they're also saying they're going to try to do a better job of looking out for each other.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newshome invasionrobberyNorthfield
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Rick Perry Regrets Calling for Elimination of Energy Department
Pence Protesters Twerk Their Way Through DC
30 people missing as avalanche buries Italian hotel
65 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip Inauguration
Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy
More News
Top Stories
Trump heads to Washington as non-traditional president
Inauguration week event schedule
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as 'First Lady'
NYC rally planned on inauguration eve 'to protect shared values'
30 people missing as avalanche buries Italian hotel
NYPD: Woman stabbed in the face; Suspect kills himself
3 suspects wanted in Queens apartment building burglaries
Show More
George H.W. Bush in intensive care; Barbara Bush hospitalized
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run with tractor-trailer
2 girls, baby locked in bathroom during LI home invasion
Highly-effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
More News
Top Video
3 suspects wanted in Queens apartment building burglaries
Trump heads to Washington as non-traditional president
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run with tractor-trailer
George H.W. Bush in intensive care; Barbara Bush hospitalized
More Video