92-year-old war hero honored for helping to crack Nazi's Enigma code

@ABC7NY Thank you for helping us make this hero feel special...because he is. — Legislator Tom Cilmi (@tomcilmi) February 18, 2017

A 92-year-old war hero was honored Friday on Long Island for his work during World War II.Michael Feeney from Bay Shore was recognized for his role in helping crack the Nazi's infamous Enigma code.Enigma machines were used by the Nazis to securely send messages.Congressman Peter King and Legislator Tom Cilmi visited Mr. Feeney in his room at Southside Hospital to present him with an award for his military service.Feeney said he never expected Friday's honor.He has been a patient at the hospital since January, but says he hopes to be able to go home soon.