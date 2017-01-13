ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --Funeral services will be held Friday morning for NYPD detective Steven McDonald, who died on Tuesday, 30 years after being shot in Central Park and paralyzed from the neck down.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown and will be celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who called McDonald "an icon of mercy and forgiveness."
McDonald, 59, died at North Shore University Hospital on Long Island after suffering a heart attack last week.
He had continued as an active member of the police department despite the fact that he used a wheelchair and was only able to breathe with help from a respirator.
"To have to struggle for each and every breath for 30 years and to do the work that Steven had done for 30 years, to have that message of peace and forgiveness and faith, he's an absolutely tremendous human being and he'll be sorely missed by everyone in this department," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.
In 1986, McDonald was on patrol in Central Park when he stopped to question three young boys. After they ran away he found them, and one of the boys, 15-year-old Shavon Jones, pulled a gun and fired three times. A shot pierced his spinal column, paralyzing him.
He became well-known for his charity work in the decades after the shooting, and for publicly forgiving the gunman, preaching the power of forgiveness.
"He was a gift to the city. He's no longer with us but his spirit still survives and I think that will get us through along with all of our members," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker.
McDonald served as an ambassador for the NYPD, speaking out about gun violence and gun control, while reminding people to love and respect each other.
"Steven never quit, he continued to be a man of faith, to preach peace," said O'Neill. "And I think that's so important, not only for everybody in the police department but in this city and this nation."
Mourners gathered to pay their respects at a wake Wednesday and Thursday at St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those who attended Thursday night, as McDonald's family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received.
"He would be so overwhelmed by the love everyone is showing to his family," said his widow, Patti McDonald.
"The most important thing we can take away from my father is his mission of love and compassion and forgiveness," said the detective's son, Connor. "That cannot die, that has to keep going and transcend."