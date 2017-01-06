President-elect Donald Trump is saying he had a "constructive meeting and conversation" with intelligence leaders on Friday but insists that any hacking attempts had "absolutely no effect" on the election outcome.Trump released a statement soon after the intelligence leaders' report on Russian's alleged hacking attempts to influence last year's election. Trump did not say whether he agreed with the conclusions, but he has previously been sharply critical of allegations that Russia tried to interfere with the election.The president-elect says his own evidence that that the outcome was unaffected was because "there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines."Intelligence officials believe Russia was involved with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.Here is the full text of Trump's statement:House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the intelligence report was "quite a stunning disclosure" and said parts will be released, though she didn't provide any specifics. She made the comments at her weekly Capitol Hill news conference.Upset that NBC released information about the hacking, Trump tweeted: "I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it." NBC reported that intelligence officials have identified proxies that Russia used to pass hacked Democratic emails to WikiLeaks, which then released them to the public.