WASHINGTON --President-elect Donald Trump is saying he had a "constructive meeting and conversation" with intelligence leaders on Friday but insists that any hacking attempts had "absolutely no effect" on the election outcome.
Trump released a statement soon after the intelligence leaders' report on Russian's alleged hacking attempts to influence last year's election. Trump did not say whether he agreed with the conclusions, but he has previously been sharply critical of allegations that Russia tried to interfere with the election.
The president-elect says his own evidence that that the outcome was unaffected was because "there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines."
Intelligence officials believe Russia was involved with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.
Here is the full text of Trump's statement:
I had a constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the Intelligence Community this afternoon. I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation.
While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines. There were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful.
Whether it is our government, organizations, associations or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks. I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office. The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm. Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America's safety and security will be my number one priority.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the intelligence report was "quite a stunning disclosure" and said parts will be released, though she didn't provide any specifics. She made the comments at her weekly Capitol Hill news conference.
Upset that NBC released information about the hacking, Trump tweeted: "I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it." NBC reported that intelligence officials have identified proxies that Russia used to pass hacked Democratic emails to WikiLeaks, which then released them to the public.