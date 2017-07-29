NEWS

After Trump 'don't be too nice' quip, Long Island police dept. speaks up

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager and Kristin Thorne recap President Trump's visit to Long Island.

BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County --
President Donald Trump's remark that police shouldn't be 'too nice' to prisoners was made in a suburban New York county where a chief went to prison for beating a suspect.

And now the police department is explaining it won't tolerate brutality toward prisoners.

Addressing a law enforcement audience Friday in Long Island's Suffolk County, Trump spoke dismissively of officers who protect the heads of handcuffed suspects while putting them in patrol cars.

Former Suffolk County police chief James Burke pleaded guilty last year to beating a handcuffed man being interrogated about the theft of sex toys and other personal items from Burke's SUV.

Hours after Trump's speech, the Suffolk County Police Department issued a statement saying it "will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners" and violations are taken "extremely seriously."

EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has more on the hundreds of protesters lined up outside of Suffolk County Community College.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trumpms-13 ganggang violencesuffolk county newsnew yorkCentral Islip
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ivanka Trump has private lunch meeting with UN Secretary-General
Trump rails against Senate rules in wake of health care defeat
CBP statement regarding 20/20's "Life and Death at the Border"
Doctor in labor delivers patient's baby
Search on for man who dressed as woman in bank heist
More News
Top Stories
Investigation underway after man critically hurt by exploding package
VIDEO: Streets flood following heavy rain at Jersey shore
Arrest made in death of woman hit by taxi on Upper East Side
Border officers appear to encourage teen to drink from bottle containing liquid meth
Immigration agents, police seen at 2 Suffolk County restaurants
Search on for man who dressed as woman in bank heist
Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff, replaced by John Kelly
PHOTOS: NJ Festival of Ballooning takes flight
Show More
New York Water Taxi hits dock on West Side, 30 injured
Suspect identified in murder of popular Queens barber
Baby Charlie Gard dies after legal battle over treatment
Several hurt, car splits in half in multi-vehicle crash
3-year-old boy playing on sidewalk fatally struck by car
More News
Top Video
Investigation underway after man critically hurt by exploding package
Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff, replaced by John Kelly
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Scaramucci's profanity-laced tirades ignite White House tensions
More Video