Aging Indian Point nuclear power plant to close by 2021

The aging Indian Point nuclear power plant just north of New York City will close within about four years under a deal with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has long argued it should be shuttered to protect the millions of people living nearby.The governor officially announced the closure Monday, saying the 2,000 megawatt plant "has presented numerous threats to the safety of over 20 million residents and the environmental health of the area."Cuomo said Entergy has agreed to end all operations at the facility, with plans to shut down Indian Point Unit 2 as early as April 2020 and Unit 3 in April 2021 - 13 and 14 years earlier than required under the anticipated federal re-licensing terms, respectively.The state will continue to closely monitor Entergy to ensure public safety and mitigate safety risks associated with the plant, including for storage of spent nuclear fuel."For 15 years, I have been deeply concerned by the continuing safety violations at Indian Point, especially given its location in the largest and most densely populated metropolitan region in the country," Cuomo said in a statement. "I am proud to have secured this agreement with Entergy to responsibly close the facility 14 years ahead of schedule to protect the safety of all New Yorkers. This administration has been aggressively pursuing and incentivizing the development of clean, reliable energy, and the state is fully prepared to replace the power generated by the plant at a negligible cost to ratepayers."Indian Point has been plagued by numerous safety and operational problems, including faulty bolts, and various leaks and fires, Cuomo said.It remains to be seen how the state would make up for the loss of electrical generation once the plant, which supplies a quarter of the power used in New York City and Westchester County, closes. The facility's reactor units began commercial operation in 1974 and 1976.More than 17 million people live within 50 miles of the facility, which sits alongside the lower Hudson River about 30 miles north of New York City, the nation's biggest city.Cuomo, a Democrat, has long argued that operating a nuclear plant so close to a major population center poses a potential safety hazard.On Sept. 11, 2001, one of the hijacked planes flew over the nuclear plant before crashing into the World Trade Center.Others who worked on the agreement include Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, also a Democrat, and the environmental organization Riverkeeper."Shutting down the Indian Point power plant is a major victory for the health and safety of millions of New Yorkers, and will help kick-start the state's clean energy future," Schneiderman said in a statement.New Orleans-based Entergy confirmed the closure of the plant's two reactors, which went into operation in 1974 and 1976. The company said "key considerations" in the decision to shut down Indian Point included low energy prices that had reduced revenues at the plant, as well as increased operating costs."We thank our nearly 1,000 dedicated employees for operating a world-class nuclear power generating facility at top levels of safety, security and reliability, as well as the community for supporting us," said Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault. "We are committed to treating our employees fairly and will help those interested in other opportunities to relocate within the Entergy system."The agreement requires Entergy to make repairs and upgrades to Indian Point and its spent fuel storage system. It would give the state time to find an alternative source of electricity and allow the closure deadline to be delayed a few years if the state and Entergy agree.In exchange, the state and the environmental group Riverkeeper agree to drop legal challenges and the state will support the plant's request for a new federal operating license.