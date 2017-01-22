NEWS

Senator Schumer: Airlines shouldn't charge extra for overhead bin

NEW YORK --
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is concerned about airlines charging passengers for the ability to use space in the overhead bin.

The New York Democrat says passengers who purchase new "basic" fares offered by United Airlines and American Airlines won't be able to store carry-on baggage in the overhead bins.

He says he worries other airlines will follow suit and that one day all passengers might have to pay extra if they want to stow a suitcase overhead.

Schumer said Sunday that all passengers should be allowed to use the overhead bins without extra charges.

The airlines argue that the new "basic" fares are simply a way to give passengers a cheaper alternative to standard fares, which come with overhead bin privileges.
Related Topics:
newsair travelconsumercharles schumerairline industry
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Schumer Previews Bill to Curtail Trump's Authority on Russian Sanctions
Trump to Speak With Israeli PM Netanyahu Today
15 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
More than 1 Million Rally at Women's Marches in US and Around World
More News
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Nor'easter headed our way Sunday night
70-year-old woman attacked in her Bay Ridge apartment
Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
Trump tweets response to post-inauguration protests
JetBlue flight from Newark forced to divert after bomb threat note
11 dead, 23 injured following tornadoes in southern Georgia
Show More
Gun show in Westchester continues despite efforts to ban it
Police arrest man for pulling fire alarm at Pittsburgh Steelers' hotel
Mayor's Office: Official count on NYC Women's March exceeds 400k
Women's March on Washington among largest in city's history
Police: NJ man owed over $56k in EZ-Pass violations
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos