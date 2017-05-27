People are leaving Terminal A @ #Newark Liberty Intl Airport Suspicious Pkg found by #PortAuthority #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/kn3DI8wFV5 — Tim Fleischer (@TimFleischer7) May 27, 2017

Port Authority Police have given an all-clear after parts of Newark Airport were evacuated due to a suspicious package.Officials say the package does not pose a threat. It was discovered Terminal A, Level 3.There were no reports of any injuries.Essex County Bomb Squad also responded to the scene.