FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING

Alleged Fort Lauderdale airport shooter could face death penalty
EMBED </>More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports from Fort Lauderdale with the latest on the airport shooting.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
The Iraq war veteran held in the fatal shooting of five people inside Fort Lauderdale's airport answered questions in a clear voice Monday as he was appointed public defenders and told he could face the death penalty.

Esteban Santiago, 26, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle, who ordered him held until his next hearings.

Shackled in a red jumpsuit in the heavily guarded federal courtroom, Santiago answered mostly yes or no to questions, and told the judge he understands the charges, which include committing violence against people at an international airport resulting in death, and two firearms offenses.

She told him the death penalty could apply.

"We are telling you the maximum penalty allowed by law so that you understand the seriousness of the charges," the judge said.

He said he had been in the Army, where he made about $15,000 a year. He mentioned expenses including $560 in monthly rent, plus phone and other utility bills. He said he owns no property and doesn't have a vehicle. He said he had worked for a security company, Signal 88, in Anchorage, Alaska, until November, making $2,100 a month, but currently only had $5 to $10 in the bank.

Valle set a detention hearing for Jan. 17, followed by an arraignment for entering a plea for Jan. 23.

More than a dozen officers kept watch outside the courthouse, carrying rifles and wearing bulletproof vests. There were also mounted police and K-9 units.

Santiago has been in custody since Friday's shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The FBI said Santiago flew on a one-way ticket aboard a Delta flight from Anchorage to Fort Lauderdale. The 11 1/2-hour flight has a 2 2/1-hour layover in Minneapolis, one of the longest itineraries within the U.S.

SCENE PHOTOS: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

He checked a single piece of luggage: a gun box for his Walther 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and two magazines of ammunition, according to an FBI affidavit. Agents say he retrieved the box in baggage claim and loaded his weapon in a bathroom stall before opening fire.

In November, Santiago walked into an FBI field office in Alaska with a handgun and his infant child, saying the U.S. government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Islamic State group videos, authorities said.

Officers seized the weapon and local officers took him to get a mental health evaluation. His girlfriend picked up the child. On Dec. 8, the gun was returned to Santiago. Authorities wouldn't say if it was the same gun used in the airport attack.

RELATED:
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
New Jersey native killed in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Related Topics:
newsactive shooterairport securityairport newsshootingmass shootingfort lauderdale airport shootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
New Jersey native killed in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Details emerging about victims of Fort Lauderdale shooting
Fort Lauderdale gunman charged in airport massacre; death penalty possible
More fort lauderdale airport shooting
NEWS
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Appears in Court
Podiatrist charged with plotting to kill wife takes plea deal
No, Justice Ginsburg Hasn't Said She's Resigning
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
More News
Top Stories
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Subway service restored after water problems at West 4th Street station
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Orlando officer fatally shot; 2nd cop dies in manhunt crash
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Show More
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Martin Shkreli's Twitter account suspended for harassment
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
More News
Top Video
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
More Video