Alleged 'freezing burglar' in NJ at it again, police say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey man who was arrested last week after he was found hiding in a snowbank, was apparently at it again Sunday.
Police say 47-year-old George Pescavage burglarized a liquor store. To avoid arrest, he allegedly jumped into a snowbank to hide.
He suffered from hypothermia and had frostbite.
Then, on Sunday he allegedly tried to break into a pharmacy on Milltown Road in South Brunswick just after 12 p.m.
Police say that he admitted that if they released him again, he'll commit another crime to get by.