NEWS

Alleged 'freezing burglar' in NJ at it again, police say

Eyewitness News
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey man who was arrested last week after he was found hiding in a snowbank, was apparently at it again Sunday.

Police say 47-year-old George Pescavage burglarized a liquor store. To avoid arrest, he allegedly jumped into a snowbank to hide.

He suffered from hypothermia and had frostbite.

Then, on Sunday he allegedly tried to break into a pharmacy on Milltown Road in South Brunswick just after 12 p.m.

Police say that he admitted that if they released him again, he'll commit another crime to get by.
Related Topics:
newsburglaryarrestfreezeSouth Brunswick
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns, official says
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
Strong winds cause downed trees and power lines in NY area
Court blocks Trump's immigration order indefinitely
More News
Top Stories
Strong winds cause downed trees and power lines in NY area
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
Man busted at JFK Airport after allegedly smuggling cocaine in his shoes
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
'Aggressive' dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens
Photos: Strong winds topple gas station pumping station roof
Show More
Exclusive: Family asking questions after teen walks out of group home
First car of Metro-North train derails after striking tree on tracks
Parents still grieving boy killed on Kansas water slide
Babylon Branch of LIRR back up and running after downed utility pole
Wife, stepson charged in murder of KKK 'imperial wizard'
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos