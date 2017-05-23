NEWS

Amber Alert canceled after 12-year-old New York girl found safe near Buffalo

(Photos/New York State Police)

Eyewitness News
LYNDON, New York (WABC) --
New York State Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who they said was abducted by two male teenagers that she knew in Cattaraugus County.

Troopers say McKenzie Wilson was found unharmed Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities issued an alert Tuesday morning, warning that McKenzie could be in danger. She was with an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who police said were armed with handguns and driving a stolen red pickup truck.

The incident happened in Lyndon, about 50 miles southeast of Buffalo.
Related Topics:
newsamber alertabductionNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
EPA to be cut by 31 percent under Trump's budget
Trump's proposed budget targets food stamps
Plans unveiled to help combat commuting 'summer of hell'
UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent
Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn College campus
More News
Top Stories
Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn College campus
Residents flee down fire escapes to escape Brooklyn fire
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Manchester police ID concert bomber, hunt for accomplices
PD: Man hired from child care website sexually abused girl
Police: Man angry he can't pump own gas in NJ punches worker
Suspicious fire destroys home before sex offender can move in
Show More
Actor Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies at 89
NYC school won't move prom over Ramadan conflict
69-year-old homeless man beaten over catcalls dies
'Soup Nazi' company's CFO facing tax evasion charges
Plans unveiled to help combat commuting 'summer of hell'
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos