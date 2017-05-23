NEWS

Police issue Amber Alert for 12-year-old New York girl seen with 2 teens near Buffalo

(Photos/New York State Police)

Eyewitness News
LYNDON, New York (WABC) --
New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who they say was abducted by two male teenagers in Cattaraugus County.

Troopers say McKenzie Wilson was last seen in the rural town of Lyndon at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities believe she's with an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who may be armed with handguns and driving a stolen red pickup truck.

Police say McKenzie could be in imminent danger. She's 5-feet-6 inches tall and has blond hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle police are looking for is a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with NY plates: CXA-5836

Details of the alleged abduction haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-NYS-AMBER (697-2623) or 911.

Lyndon is located about 50 miles southeast of Buffalo.
