New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who they say was abducted by two male teenagers in Cattaraugus County.Troopers say McKenzie Wilson was last seen in the rural town of Lyndon at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities believe she's with an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who may be armed with handguns and driving a stolen red pickup truck.Police say McKenzie could be in imminent danger. She's 5-feet-6 inches tall and has blond hair and blue eyes.The vehicle police are looking for is a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with NY plates: CXA-5836Details of the alleged abduction haven't been released.Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-NYS-AMBER (697-2623) or 911.Lyndon is located about 50 miles southeast of Buffalo.