Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl on Staten Island

The New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-girl from Staten Island.The alert came at the request of the NYPD after the disappearance of Kim Woo around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.Johnny Woo was last seen driving a black 2014 Kia Sorrento with New York Registration GHH8886.Police say Johnny Woo took Kim Woo under circumstances that lead them to believe that the child is in imminent danger.The girl's mother, an NYPD sergeant, reportedly called police after the estranged couple was arguing about their divorce at their Forest Hill Road home.The father allegedly hit her in the stomach before grabbing the girl out of a car seat and placing her in his car.The vehicle is believed to have crossed the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, and authorities say it was last seen traveling east on in the area of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge possibly heading for the Bronx.Johnny Woo is 45 years old and is 5-foot-4. Kim Woo is approximately 2-foot-6 and weighs about 30 pounds. She was wearing pink pajamas.Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.