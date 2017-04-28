The heads of Amtrak and New Jersey Transit are slated to face New Jersey lawmakers who want answers about recent rail problems at New York's Penn Station that have created chaos for commuters.A joint committee in Trenton on Friday will hear from Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman and NJ Transit Executive Director Steve Santoro.Moorman announced Thursday Amtrak would perform extensive repair work at the station this summer to upgrade aging equipment and said that would create more delays, but didn't give specifics.Hundreds of thousands of commuters have endured delays lately due to two derailments and train breakdowns in the tunnels leading into Penn Station.Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has threatened to withhold the state's required payments to Amtrak over the recent infrastructure failures.