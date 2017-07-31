Anti-drug activist pleads guilty in Holland Tunnel weapons case

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --A Pennsylvania man arrested last year outside New York with a vehicle full of weapons while heading to the city to rescue a teenage girl from a drug den has pleaded guilty to weapons charges.
John Cramsey and two associates were arrested outside the Holland Tunnel. He told authorities they were going to rescue the girl, who later died of an overdose.
Police recovered a semi-automatic military-style rifle, a shotgun, five handguns and tactical gear.
Cramsey pleaded guilty to possession of a gun for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a gun. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years, but Cramsey's attorney will seek a sentence of probation.
Acquaintances say the gun range owner from East Greenville became an anti-drug crusader after his daughter died of a drug overdose.