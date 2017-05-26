NEWS

Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert in wake of attack

American singer Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for attack victims and their families. (AP)

American singer Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for attack victims and their families.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded scores of others minutes after Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena ended on Monday night.

Grande tweeted a statement that says "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."



She said details are still being finalized and she will "have details to share ... as soon as everything is confirmed."

Grande also said "my heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones."
