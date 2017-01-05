An armed man wearing a ballistic vest was shot by police, and a second is being sought, after officers responded to calls of shots fired in a wooded area on Staten Island.A sergeant and an officer responded to a report of shots fired at around 1:10 a.m. near Kreischer and Androvette streets in the Charleston section. They encountered two armed men.According to the New York City Police Department, one man fled into the woods, and the other, a 26-year-old, pointed a gun at police, they said. The officers fired, hitting the man three times in the left leg and once in the left arm.Police said he was wearing some type of armored vest; he may have been struck in the vest. He is in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital North.Police chased the second suspect into a wooded area, but he was not found. They recovered an AR 15 semi-automatic rifle in the woods as well as evidence of several shells that may have been fired and a large hunting knife.Police are continuing to search in the woods and nearby neighborhoods, and said he is armed and dangerous. The suspect was described as a white man, about 25, wearing a brown, canvas waist length jacket.During the search, police stopped several men on foot in the area who fit that general description. They do not believe they were involved.Both the officer and the sergeant were taken to Staten Island University Hospital South for ringing in the ears, but neither was struck by gunfire.A gun was recovered at the scene.This is the third police-involved shooting involving the NYPD in as many days.