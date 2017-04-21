NEWS

Police on Long Island arrest man in church vandalism

Lucas Rousso (SCPD)

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island have arrested a man who they say vandalized a church earlier this year.

Lucas Rousso, 21, of Commack, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal mischief.

On Jan. 26, at Christ the King Church in Commack on Indian Head Road, police said Rousso threw a skateboard through the front door, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The glass window on the front door of the church shattered.

Rousso is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Central Islip.
