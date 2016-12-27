HEROIN

Baby dies of dehydration, starvation days after parents' suspected drug overdose deaths

Heroin (Shutterstock)

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania --
An infant died in her bassinet of dehydration and starvation three or four days after her parents died, also at home, from suspected drug overdoses, authorities said.

Jason Chambers, 27, Chelsea Cardaro, 19, and 5-month-old Summer Chambers were found dead Thursday in Kernville, about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cambria County coroner Jeffrey Lees said that the parents had been dead for about a week when the discovery was made.

The infant died three or four days after them, he said.

Jason Chambers was found on the first floor, and Cardaro in a second-floor bathroom, authorities said. The infant died in her bassinet in a second-floor bedroom, they said.

Toxicology tests are pending for the adults but officials said heroin overdoses are suspected and there was evidence of drugs at the scene.

District Attorney Kelly Callihan said Friday that she believed that the man and woman died within minutes of each other.

"We think that because, if not, one or the other would have called for help," she said.

The family was last seen on Dec. 11. Neighbors believed they had taken a planned trip to New York, where they had lived until recently.

"It's an unfortunate incident where they both possibly overdosed at the same time - and being from out of town, not having anybody in town - it was too long for anybody to notice that they were missing," said Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller.

Miller said emergency responders had been called to the home in November to treat the man after an overdose.

Child welfare workers later went to the home and met with the mother and father, with the baby present, she said.

"They checked out the house, and it was appropriate to a child living there. There was plenty of food and the child seemed well taken care of," she said.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldbabyheroin
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEROIN
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
School safety officer accused of heroin possession
5 men accused of operating heroin store disguised as soccer shop
6 dead from apparent heroin overdoses in Philadelphia
More heroin
NEWS
1 Dangerous Inmate Still on the Run After 6 Escape From Tenn. Jail
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence Across at Least 9 States
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Trump Names Pick for Elevated National Security Role
More News
Top Stories
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Former Jets coach Rex Ryan fired by Buffalo Bills
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
Show More
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
2017 Times Square ball to be delivered for New Year's Eve
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
More Photos