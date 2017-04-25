NEWS

Ex-'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in connection with deadly Iowa crash

(Buchanan County Sheriff's Department)

AURORA, Iowa --
Chris Soules, former star of "The Bachelor," was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Iowa, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. Monday about a crash in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue, north of Aurora.

One person died in that crash, authorities said. That person's identity is expected to be released after family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting.

Related Topics:
newsthe bachelorchris soulescrashhit and runu.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police looking for 2 men in shooting over Statue of Liberty tickets
Only 37 percent say Trump should repeal and replace Obamacare: Poll
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
2nd LI camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
More News
Top Stories
3 retired NYPD officers arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
2nd LI camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
Dad says he was fired for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
Police looking for 2 men in shooting over Statue of Liberty tickets
Police: 7-Eleven robbery in Shirley not part of Long Island spree
Show More
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Ex-priest charged with sex crimes
Wake for firefighter William Tolley held today
US Navy gathers off Korea
Fire destroys home in Briarcliff Manor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos