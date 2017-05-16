Battle over woman's wind chimes in Greenpoint

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2001697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has the interview in a web extra.

The peaceful sounds of wind chimes hung on a tree outside a house in Brooklyn are a tribute to a woman's mother who died last fall.But for her neighbors, the wind chimes are apparently anything but peaceful.Now there's a not-very-neighborly battle in the small community of Greenpoint.Listen to the wind chimes' owner Christine Balzac describe her reaction to her neighbors:Jim Dolan has the full story in the video at the top of the page."The wind chime is in memory of my mom, I got my first note last Friday," she said.It read: "Dear neighbors, the wind chime in front of your house is keeping us from sleeping as well as being home with open windows. We kindly ask you to move it to the inside of your house. It's highly appreciated, your neighbors.""I felt like, really? I was just mad at the fact that there are so many other things in New York City. If you are born and raised here, there are so many other things that you can complain about, the garbage trucks, the cars racing down the block, the gates slamming, the dogs barking. I never thought that I was going to get a complaint letter about that, to get it about a wind chime, it blew my mind.""When I got the note, I pinned it to the tree with a response," she said.Her note read: "Dear neighbor. The wind chime is in memory for my mom who recently passed away. Get over it, you live in New York City. The kids on the block love it and I've spoken to other neighbors who don't mind it. Sorry, not sorry.""I was a little passive aggressive with that," Balzac said."On Sunday, my tenant texted me and said, 'Did you see the new note taped to the fence?'""It reminds me of home. Pleases don't remove it. Get a life or move next to the BQE," the new note read."The wind chimes are staying. They're for my mom. And once the weather gets warmer I will be sitting outside on my stoop. So if that neighbor is passing by, feel free to stop by and say hello to me and greet me the way a neighbor should greet me," Balzac said.