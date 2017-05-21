NEWS

Boater killed when powerboats crash in Bay Head, New Jersey race

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more from Bay Head.

By
BAY HEAD, New Jersey --
A spectacle turned into tragedy when two powerboats collided down the Jersey Shore. The driver of the boat was killed.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday during a preliminary event in the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix. The event is considered the season opener in the boating community.

"The last boat - all of a sudden, it was gone," said Doreen Lobue.

During the race, dozens of drivers follow a four-mile course starting in Point Pleasant, and then head south. Two boats, 'Repeat Offender' and 'Smith Brothers' ran into trouble when they rounded the first turn.

'Smith Brothers hit rough seas, and then it was airborne - its two man crew was thrown into the water - that vessel ended up sinking by the buoys. The driver of 'Repeat Offender' was killed, and the throttle man was critically injured.

Drivers say the water was a problem on Sunday.
