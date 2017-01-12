A Baltimore fire official says six bodies have been recovered from a home destroyed in an early morning blaze.Fire department spokesman Roman Clark said investigators at the fire scene in northeast Baltimore had been awaiting recovery of the last body before they begin searching for clues about the fire's cause.Clark said earlier Thursday that the children presumed dead are two boys, ages 9 months and 2 years; 3-year-old twin girls; and two girls, ages 10 and 11. The children's mother and two boys, ages 4 and 5, are in critical condition at a hospital. He says their 8-year-old sister, who helped rescue her younger brothers, may soon be released.Responding firefighters found heavy fire coming from all three floors of the northeast Baltimore home when they arrived around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Clark said."The building was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene," Clark said by telephone. He said the nine children from the family range in age from 8 months to 11 years old.The father of the children, William Malone, told The Associated Press that he was not home at the time of the fire early Thursday because he was at work for a restaurant. Malone said one of the three children who were taken to the hospital after the blaze has since been released.Malone said all nine are his children with Katie Malone, a staff member of Rep. Elijah Cummings' district office. William Malone said Katie Malone, who was also injured in the fire, is in stable condition.Cummings said in a statement Thursday that Katie Malone has worked as a special assistant in his Catonsville office for nearly 11 years. He says she serves constituents in the areas of immigration, postal services, and the military, including service academy nominations. "This unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all," he said.William Malone said he is "still in shock" about the fire and that he does not know what may have caused it.WJZ-TV showed two small children sitting up as they were wheeled away on a stretcher and a woman on a stretcher with an oxygen mask over her face. Images from the scene show firefighters dousing the charred shell of the first two stories of the home between two other large three story single-family homes.The third floor collapsed and the second floor partially collapsed, Clark said. The blaze is contained, but hasn't been brought under control.The cause is under investigation, but investigators haven't been able to enter the building. Crews were awaiting the arrival of heavy-duty equipment that would help them remove debris from the dwelling, he said.