Body found in search for 19-year-old missing off of Smith Point Beach

Candace Mccowan has the latest on the search for a missing swimmer at Smith Point County Beach.

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
A body has been discovered in the search for a teenager who went missing off of Smith Point Beach in Shirley Sunday, the Coast Guard said.

Authorities have yet to positively identify the body.

19-year-old Jovani White was with his friends in the park when he vanished in the water. Friends say he is not a strong swimmer.

Just before 7 p.m., White's friends told lifeguards and park police that their friend swam out off the beach and didn't return.


White did not go too far into the water when the strong current carried him off.

An eyewitness said he spotted White struggling in the water and ran to tell police, but lost sight of the teen before help could arrive.

"He was alone and all the way by himself," said the witness, John Rankin. "Two girls that he was with, they were having issues trying to get out of the water as well but they made it out because they weren't in as deep as he was."

White was said to be wearing a white and grey swimsuit.

Signs were posted on the beach warning of dangerous rip currents.


The Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police assisted in the search.

Police cars and park ranger vehicles drove up and down the beach, and a helicopter was utilized as well.



The current is strong and moving west, which is where the efforts were focused.
