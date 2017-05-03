Police are looking for a man who they said set fire to a religious bus last week.Around 6:30 p.m. April 27, near Division and Bedford avenues, a man broke into a parked religious-school bus through its emergency door.The bus was unoccupied.Once inside, according to the New York City Police Department, the man set religious books that were in the glove compartment on fire, damaging the front area of the bus.The man then fled.He is described as a light skinned man, with a chin-strap style beard. He was last seen wearing a sweat suit and dark colored sneakers.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).