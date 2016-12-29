NEWS

Border of North Carolina and South Carolina to realign on January 1st

Eyewitness News
More than a dozen families in North and South Carolina will ring in the New Year with their homes moving across state lines.

As of January 1st, 2017, 19 homes in York County and Gaston County along the North and South Carolina border will be impacted by a realignment of the states borders.

The change is the result of a border dispute between the two states that was approved earlier this year.

The specific nature of the realignment does strike some of the affected homeowners as strange.

Some families will find their homes move to the other side of the new border entirely, but others aren't as lucky. One woman will have the new state line go right through her master bedroom.

The homes that will become split by the new border will now have to pay property taxes to both states.

Another family will see their health insurance change with the move from South Carolina to North Carolina.
Related Topics:
newsnorth carolina newshomeowners
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
1 Dead After Fall from Colorado Chair Lift: Police
NYPD searching for escaped prisoner in West Village
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
Fire destroys church in Bedford-Stuyvesant
More News
Top Stories
NYPD searching for escaped prisoner in West Village
3-year-old boy struck, killed by car in front of mother
Muslim teen helps police catch man who attacked Jewish woman on subway
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run while hooking up car
Unprecedented security planned for New Year's Eve in Times Square
US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives for election hacking
Fire destroys church in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Show More
Mother dies, 2 daughters injured in Colo. chairlift fall
Police locate relative after 3-year-old boy found wandering at 1 a.m.
Mount Vernon nightclub shooting suspect to appear in court
Delta: Unruly couple causes plane's return to airport
Convicted triple murderer charged in 4 more slayings
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos