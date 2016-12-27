NEWS

4-year-old uses phrase from 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' to warn family about fire
EMBED </>More News Videos

A 4-year-old Miami boy saved his family from major house fire. (KTRK)

MIAMI, Florida --
A 4-year-old boy in Miami is being called a hero after he helped to save his family from a major house fire.

He's only 4, but he's the hero of his family. He alerted his mother to a fire in the kitchen, and there's a phrase from a popular children's movie that helped.

"I saved the day, Mason Einhorn said. "First I saw smoke, and then I saw a little fire and then I saw the big fire."

A pizza box that was left on the stove caused the fire. Little Mason was with his 2-year-old brother Brody, and audio from a baby monitor captured the two boys when they fire broke out.

"His brother has a dropcam baby monitor in his room, and after this happened, I decided to go back and listen," Michele Einhorn said.

In the audio, you can hear Mason yelling, "Fire in the hole."

Mason said he learned that phrase from "Alvin and the Chipmunks."

Michele said she thought Mason was watching a YouTube video when she heard him say, "Fire in the hole."

"I'm so proud of him and he's my hero. Without him, who knows what could of happened to his brother or to his house," Michele said.

Michele was able to extinguish the fire. There was damage to furniture in the house, but it could have been far worse.

(Information from CNN)
Related Topics:
newshouse firefireFlorida
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Dangerous Inmate Still on the Run After 6 Escape From Tenn. Jail
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence Across at Least 9 States
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Trump Names Pick for Elevated National Security Role
More News
Top Stories
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Former Jets coach Rex Ryan fired by Buffalo Bills
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
Show More
Baby dies days after parents' suspected drug overdose deaths
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
2017 Times Square ball to be delivered for New Year's Eve
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
More News
Top Video
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
Rapper Troy Ave shot while going to see family in Brooklyn on Christmas Day
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
More Video