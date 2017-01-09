Two young boys rushed to save and protect their mother from a would-be home invader with a knife in Brooklyn.The sons and their mother were slashed and stabbed in the struggle in doorway of their apartment, but they managed to keep him out of their Brownsville home."I have kids and right now the person is still on the loose and I fear for my life," the victim said.She fears for her life so much so that she didn't want her face shown, or those of her children who probably saved her life on Sunday evening. That's when a man she had never seen burst into her apartment."He came inside and he kept stabbing me in my head," she said. "I was telling him, 'Please don't kill me.' My 13-year-old son was saying, 'I beg you, please don't kill my mommy. '"And her sons were also trying to help at the same time.Both her sons were stabbed in the hand trying to save their mom."I heard her scream, and so I ran and I saw he had the knife like this, and that's when I ran to him and I like choking him and I twisted his arm," the woman's 13-year-old son said.The 13-year-old son continued to struggle with the man who came into the apartment, but that man with the knife kept stabbing the mother. And then the 11-year-old son got involved with a pan he got from the kitchen."That's when I ran back, took the frying pan and hit him in the head with it like six times. So he was going like this backing up, backing up," the 11-year-old boy said.The man ran from the apartment.Police say he's about 5'5" tall with dreadlocks and a tattoo on his face.He's in his early 20's and was wearing a black bubble jacket at the time of the assault.The hero kids are just happy it wasn't worse."Thank God she's alive. Me and my brother tried our best to keep fighting and keep fighting and never give up," the 11-year-old said."Do you feel like you saved her?" Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan asked."Yeah," the boy said.