  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Sen. Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing
NEWS

Bronx leaders push for action after mom killed by stray bullet
EMBED </>More News Videos

A.J. Ross has the latest on the death of a Bronx mom killed by a stray bullet.

By
WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) --
The death of a woman shot by a stray bullet in the Bronx last week has sparked a push for increased violence prevention.

Cindy Diaz, 48, was getting food for her four sons Friday at a McDonald's on Boston Road in the West Farms section when someone opened fire, fatally wounding her.

Now, her loved ones plan to fight for improved lighting, cameras and police in the area so no other family has to experience such loss.

"It's a travesty that could have been prevented by simple measures," said Angel Rosario, the father of her children.

On Wednesday, local lawmakers announced new funding, safety improvements and resources to help prevent violence.

"We are working together with the police department," Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda said.

City Councilman Ritchie Torres said additional cameras will be installed throughout West Farms in the coming weeks, and the city Department of Transportation is conducting a study on better lighting for the area.

"We have families here too, in these areas that are bad," Rosario said. "We feel just like everybody does and all we ask for is our fair share of our cameras and our police."

Crime Stoppers information and phone numbers also were distributed.

Police do not have anyone in custody in Diaz's murder and on Monday released surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.
Related Topics:
newsshootingWest FarmsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Plumbers find fetus inside pipe in Brooklyn home
Man faces sentencing in shooting of retired officer in Westchester
Heavy Rain, Floods Drench California as Thousands Urged to Evacuate
Trump Concedes Russia Was Behind Hacking of DNC
5 hurt when Bobcat falls through Yonkers store roof
More News
Top Stories
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Plumbers find fetus inside pipe in Brooklyn home
5 hurt when Bobcat falls through Yonkers store roof
'Yes we did' - Obama bids farewell in nostalgic final speech
Viewers of Obama's farewell speech ask: Where is Sasha?
Infant girl critical after being found in Bronx apartment
NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, shot in 1986, dies at age 59
Show More
Cause of sanitation building fire in Suffolk County to be determined
Man faces sentencing in shooting of retired officer in Westchester
Police: Thief makes off with cash in Flatlands Avenue restaurant hold-ups
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
88-year-old man struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
More News
Top Video
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
88-year-old man struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
ABC News: FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Compromised by Russians
More Video