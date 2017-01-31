NEWS

Bronx man charged with mother's murder

Madison Glassman
BRONX, New York (WABC) --
The son of a woman from the Bronx who was found murdered over the weekend faced a judge Tuesday.

Authorities say 30-year-old Joseph Garcia was initially charged with grand larceny and unlicensed use of his mother's vehicle after he was found to be in possession of her car and used her credit cards.



Prosecutors describe him as the number one suspect in the murder of his 52-year-old mother Joan Viau.

Her body was found in Washington Heights over the weekend with sharp force trauma to her neck.

Garcia was arraigned Tuesday on the lesser counts, then rearrested and charged with murder.
Related Topics:
newsbronx newsmurderNew YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Detectives believe body found in Washington Heights is missing mom
Missing mom search: Blood found in car; Son a person of interest
NEWS
Democrats Question Trump on Plans for Government Watchdogs
Christie: Rollout of Trump's immigration order 'terrible'
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
More News
Top Stories
Wallaby found locked in garage with no food, feces all over
NYC, police union reach contract agreement; 1st since 2012
Christie: Rollout of Trump's immigration order 'terrible'
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Man accused of punching bishop makes bizarre court appearance
AccuWeather Alert: Light snow moving out of NY area
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
Show More
New York AG joins challenge against immigration order
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
NYC priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was joke
Suspect in series of Queens business burglaries ID'd
Immigration order playing well with President Trump fans
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos