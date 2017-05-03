MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --A street vendor in the Bronx was critically injured on Wednesday after he was brutally attacked in broad daylight while on the job.
The incident, captured on cell phone video, happened in the late afternoon on Tuesday at the corner of East 149th Street and Third Avenue in the Melrose section.
As seen in the video, five suspects approached the vendor at his purse stand, began punching him repeatedly and then left him on the ground unconscious.
The attack unfolded after an incident earlier in the day where one of the suspects allegedly tried to steal a purse.
Police say that's when the attempted thief left and later returned with four other men to beat the vendor.
The victim is currently at Lincoln Hospital in critical condition with a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain.
All five suspects are believed to be in their 20s.
The first suspect was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red hooded sweater and blue jeans.
The second suspect was last seen with glasses and wearing a black baseball cap, a black t-shirt and black jeans.
The third suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers.
The fourth suspect was last seen with glasses and wearing a gray t-shirt and red pants.
The fifth suspect was last seen wearing a pink baseball cap, a pink sweater and black jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.