Looks like a bad fire in Yonkers. I hope everyone safe pic.twitter.com/TyoYtjbGjZ — Tom Scriven (@tomscrivenESG) May 18, 2017

A three-story building under construction caught fire in Yonkers Thursday morning.Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Warburton Avenue.The fire sent smoke billowing into the air over the blaze.