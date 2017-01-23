Police on Long Island are investigating after a bullet was fired through the bedroom window of a home.According to Nassau County police, the incident happened Sunday night on Renfrew Avenue in Elmont.A 51-year-old woman, 52-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy heard what sounded like gunshots outside the front of their residence.Further investigation revealed a bullet hole was present in a bedroom window.The bullet created an additional hole through the bedroom wall and ended up going into an adjacent closet, police said.No one was injured.Investigators believe a dark or black colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee was involved, as it was seen fleeing the area immediately following the gunshots.It is believed to have been a random act and the occupants of the home were not targeted, according to police.Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.