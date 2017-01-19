  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Coverage as events warrant
NEWS

Burglars targeting laundry rooms, packages in Queens, the Bronx
EMBED </>More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has exclusive video of thieves wanted for a spree of burglaries.

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for three suspects wanted in connection with 19 burglaries in Queens and the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

Authorities say that between October 28 and January 11, two men and a woman went into 18 different apartment buildings and used tools to break into money machines in the laundry room. In each case, they took an unknown amount of money and fled.

At one of those buildings, on 30th Street in Astoria, the suspects also took several packages from the lobby.

"I was shocked, just to see that people could do that, walk into our building," said a building resident, who had a delivery stolen. "We don't feel safe. It's like anyone can come in and steal our stuff. That's not a good feeling."

The suspects allegedly scout each location ahead of time and make sure they bring the right tools to complete the crime, but they apparently didn't account for or care about cameras.
Surveillance video:
EMBED </>More News Videos

NYPD surveillance


Police say a light-colored Nissan Pathfinder was used in a number of the incidents. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
newsqueens newsburglaryNew York CityAstoria
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Rescuers Race to Reach Those Trapped by Avalanche at Italian Hotel
Perry Deflects on Whether Energy Department Budget Cuts Coming
Trump Arrives in DC and Kicks Off Inauguration Festivities
Treasury Pick Exchanges Barbs With Senators at Hearing
NC Town Puzzled by Mysterious 'Loud Boom'
More News
Top Stories
Inauguration Eve: Trump juggles work, play, preps to party
NYPD: Woman stabbed in the face; Suspect kills himself
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid accosted by woman in NoHo
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
School employee fired for snarky reply to student's tweet
Woman in 'Juju on that chemo' video dies
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Show More
NYC rally planned on inauguration eve 'to protect shared values'
United Airlines plane backs into fuel truck at LaGuardia
91-year-old woman fights off intruder in her NJ home
3 bodies recovered after avalanche buries Italian hotel
George H.W. Bush in ICU with pneumonia; Wife has bronchitis
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Inauguration Eve: Trump juggles work, play, preps to party
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run with tractor-trailer
George H.W. Bush in ICU with pneumonia; Wife has bronchitis
More Video