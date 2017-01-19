Police are looking for three suspects wanted in connection with 19 burglaries in Queens and the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.Authorities say that between October 28 and January 11, two men and a woman went into 18 different apartment buildings and used tools to break into money machines in the laundry room. In each case, they took an unknown amount of money and fled.At one of those buildings, on 30th Street in Astoria, the suspects also took several packages from the lobby."I was shocked, just to see that people could do that, walk into our building," said a building resident, who had a delivery stolen. "We don't feel safe. It's like anyone can come in and steal our stuff. That's not a good feeling."The suspects allegedly scout each location ahead of time and make sure they bring the right tools to complete the crime, but they apparently didn't account for or care about cameras.Police say a light-colored Nissan Pathfinder was used in a number of the incidents. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).