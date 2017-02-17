NEWS

Suffolk police want to ID man whose body was found

Suffolk police found the body of a mystery man in December. (Suffolk County Police Department)

Eyewitness News
NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk police are looking for help identifying a man whose body was found in December.

The body was found Dec. 30 in a wooded area just north of the Southern State Parkway and west of Route 110 in North Amityville.

He is described as Hispanic, between 25 and 40 years old, between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair.

He was wearing three-quarter length denim shorts and white Nike sneakers.

Detectives do not believe the man was the victim of foul play.
