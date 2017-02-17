Suffolk police are looking for help identifying a man whose body was found in December.The body was found Dec. 30 in a wooded area just north of the Southern State Parkway and west of Route 110 in North Amityville.He is described as Hispanic, between 25 and 40 years old, between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair.He was wearing three-quarter length denim shorts and white Nike sneakers.Detectives do not believe the man was the victim of foul play.