Candlelight gathering in Sag Harbor after fire destroys businesses

SAG HARBOR, Long Island (WABC) --A Long Island community will come together Tuesday to show solidarity after a devastating fire earlier this month.
A candlelight gathering will be held in Sag Harbor, where the fire destroyed eight businesses in the Suffolk County town, including the historic Sag Harbor Cinema which was built in the 1930's.
No one was injured.
Organizers of the gathering say it will give everyone a chance to join together and give thanks for what was not lost.
The fire was believed to have started in a second-floor apartment above the storefronts.
The theater, which had been put up for sale earlier this year for $14 million, was the biggest casualty of the fire.
Firefighters who grew up going to the cinema and whose parents went as children themselves struggled unsuccessfully to save it.
The gathering will be held on the Long Wharf Village Pier at the intersection of Wharf Street and Bay Street.