NEWS

Candlelight gathering in Sag Harbor after fire destroys businesses

Eyewitness News
SAG HARBOR, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island community will come together Tuesday to show solidarity after a devastating fire earlier this month.

A candlelight gathering will be held in Sag Harbor, where the fire destroyed eight businesses in the Suffolk County town, including the historic Sag Harbor Cinema which was built in the 1930's.

No one was injured.

Organizers of the gathering say it will give everyone a chance to join together and give thanks for what was not lost.

The fire was believed to have started in a second-floor apartment above the storefronts.

The theater, which had been put up for sale earlier this year for $14 million, was the biggest casualty of the fire.

Firefighters who grew up going to the cinema and whose parents went as children themselves struggled unsuccessfully to save it.

The gathering will be held on the Long Wharf Village Pier at the intersection of Wharf Street and Bay Street.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firelong island newsSag Harbor
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Newark officials say violent crime in the city dropped in 2016
2017 Times Square ball to be delivered for New Year's Eve
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
Rapper Troy Ave shot while going to see family in Brooklyn on Christmas Day
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
More News
Top Stories
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
2017 Times Square ball to be delivered for New Year's Eve
Show More
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
Donations from Christmas weekend stolen from NJ church
LI mother charged with DWI after crashing with 8-year-old son in car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
Eyewitness News viewers' pets get festive for the holidays!
More Photos