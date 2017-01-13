NEWS

Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fireball in Wantagh

(John Scalesi )

Eyewitness News
WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) --
A car and box truck crashed in Wantagh on Friday night killing the driver of the truck.

It happened on Sunrise Highway and Seaford Avenue just before 8 p.m.

After the initial crash the box truck lost control and crashed into several parked cars at the LIRR Wantagh station, resulting in the truck catching fire.

Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions.

It took more than 150 firefighters more than two hours to put the fire out.


Train service was not affected.

Nassau County Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
