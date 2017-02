Five people were hurt after a car wreck on the Long Island Expressway Wednesday morning.Around 12:20 a.m., a vehicle hit a guard rail on the right shoulder of the roadway, and overturned on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Brentwood.Up to five people were injured, but their injuries appear minor. They were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.The LIE westbound was closed at exit 53 for nearly two hours.The investigation is continuing.