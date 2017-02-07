  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Car crashes in Bronx after traffic stop in Mount Vernon

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
A vehicle wanted for a traffic stop in Mount Vernon crashed in the Bronx after hitting several vehicles Tuesday morning.

The vehicle crashed at Bronx Boulevard and East 234th Street, police said.

Shots were fired, but no one was found wounded at the Bronx intersection. Police were checking hospitals for anyone who arrived with a gunshot wound.

It is unknown if any suspects are in custody. No police officers were injured.

At least one person sustained a non-life threatening injury in the incident.

Mount Vernon Police Department is handling the investigation.
