A woman was shot after a car wanted for a traffic stop in Mount Vernon jumped two curbs, then crashed in the Bronx.Police said the car was stopped in Mount Vernon Tuesday morning for excessive window tint, but before the traffic stop was completed, the driver drove away, nearly striking officer.Police pursued the car, which ended up in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. The vehicle hopped two sidewalks while trying to get around a blockade at East 234th Street and Bronx Boulevard.Eventually, it crashed near the blockade at a gas station, according to the New York City Police Department.A woman who was in the car was shot in the shoulder while trying to get out, police said. She is in stable condition at Jacobi hospital.It is unclear how shots were fired during the incident, but none was fired by police.A suspect was being held in the Bronx, but the Mount Vernon Police Department is handling the investigation and the suspect will be transferred.So far, no weapon has been recovered from the suspect's vehicle.