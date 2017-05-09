Chaos broke out at a Florida airport when hundreds of people found out their flights were canceled.Video shows travelers fighting with police at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Long lines formed after the cancellations, and some customers became irate.It happened after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights, amid ongoing labor negotiations between the airline and the Airline Pilots Association.The airline blames the Airline Pilots Association for the cancellations in a statement. The low-cost carrier says it has filed a lawsuit against the pilots association over an "unlawful job action."The association tells CBS that Spirit pilots aren't engaged in any job action with Spirit and that the airline's operations "have experienced significant problems over the past several days."Workers were overwhelmed by the angry and frustrated passengers, and called police.Several people were taken into custody.