NEWS

False report charge dropped against Fiat founder's grandson in New York City

Lapo Elkann arrives for the amfAR charity dinner during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Aresu)

NEW YORK --
Prosecutors dropped a criminal charge against the playboy grandson of the Italian founder of Fiat Automobiles accused of falsely claiming he was being held against his will by an escort in New York City.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Wednesday that it had declined to prosecute Lapo Elkann and had no further comment. The 39-year-old scion was arrested outside a public housing project in December after his family contacted police, telling them Elkann had demanded $10,000 from them to "guarantee his safety," officials said.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Wednesday that it had declined to prosecute Lapo Elkann and had no further comment. The 39-year-old scion was arrested outside a public housing project in December after his family contacted police, telling them Elkann had demanded $10,000 from them to "guarantee his safety," officials said.

But investigators believe Elkann concocted the whole story and made up the false imprisonment tale after he ran out of money following a two-day drinking and drug binge with the escort.

His attorney, Randy Zelin, said he presented information to prosecutors, who did an exhaustive review before determining no crime had been committed.

"We are very fortunate the district attorney listened to us, and conducted a thorough investigation," said Zelin.

Elkann, who was born in New York City, is the grandson of Gianni Agnelli, who for decades ran Turin-based Fiat Automobiles SpA and its affiliated companies. He is part of the shareholding family but has no role in the company.

Elkann made headlines in Italy in 2005 after he was hospitalized for a drug overdose in the Italian city of Turin. He told an Italian TV interviewer two years later that his past cocaine use had been a "mistake."

In recent years he has focused on design, with his Italia Independent company most famous for carbon fiber sunglasses. He also has designed furniture and collaborated on a Gucci design for the new Fiat 500.
Related Topics:
newsfiatfalse reportcharges dismissedNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
Parents, caregivers fight to keep Brooklyn day care open after DOH shuts it down
Dow Hits 20K at Open
More News
Top Stories
Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
Dow Jones Industrial average eclipses 20,000 for first time
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Case dropped against man jailed 25 years in tourist murder
Show More
Police: Attempted kidnapping right in front of mom on LI
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
MTA board expected to vote to increase subway, bus fare to $3
President Trump says he will order investigation into voter fraud
Trump moving forward with border wall, refugee cuts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos