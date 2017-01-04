NEWS

Skier rescued from ski lift for second time in less than 2 weeks at Utah resort
EMBED </>More News Videos

Child rescued while dangling from ski lift

SUNDANCE, Utah --
For the second time in less than two weeks, a youngster has been saved while dangling from a ski lift.

The most recent incident happened Monday with snow coming down at Utah's Sundance Mountain Resort and was captured on video.

The boy's backpack got stuck in the chair. Eventually, two ski patrol members were able to drag the boy back onto the chair.

He was not injured.

Another boy got stuck on a ski lift at the same Utah resort before Christmas. His backpack got caught on the lift. He was rescued safely and unharmed.
Related Topics:
newsski resortsrescueUtah
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Inside Obama's Affordable Care Act Meeting With Dems
Attacker beats cancer survivor with broom stick in lobby of Bronx building
VP-Elect Mike Pence Huddles With Republicans on Obamacare Plans
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
More News
Top Stories
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Possible snow for Friday morning
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Queens mother charged in death of 1-year-old daughter
Show More
Family disputes NYPD claims in Brooklyn police shooting
Nearly 200 rats removed from Long Island antique store
10-year-old girl dies in skiing accident
Attacker beats cancer survivor with broom stick in lobby of Bronx building
18-year-old shot to death by police in Prospect Heights
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Pedicab theft caught on camera on Upper West Side
More Video