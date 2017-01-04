Child rescued while dangling from ski lift

For the second time in less than two weeks, a youngster has been saved while dangling from a ski lift.The most recent incident happened Monday with snow coming down at Utah's Sundance Mountain Resort and was captured on video.The boy's backpack got stuck in the chair. Eventually, two ski patrol members were able to drag the boy back onto the chair.He was not injured.Another boy got stuck on a ski lift at the same Utah resort before Christmas. His backpack got caught on the lift. He was rescued safely and unharmed.