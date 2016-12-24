NEWS

2 Perth Amboy children found

According to the Perth Amboy Police Department, Keira Grewal, 8, and Gianno Grewal, 9, are missing. They were last seen with Frank John (right). (Perth Amboy Police Department)

Eyewitness News
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two missing children have been found after disappearing Friday in New Jersey.

Keira Grewal and Gianno Grewal have been located. Police did not offer details about where they were found.

Both were last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on 107 Armstrong Lane in Perth Amboy with Frank John. John is 6 feet tall, 48 years old and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen driving a silver Toyota Highlander with New Jersey registration J80GVE.

John and the Toyota are both being sought actively. John also goes by the alias, Frank Jace.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or contact the police.
Related Topics:
newsmissing childrennew jersey newsPerth Amboy
