Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system

Chipotle is alerting the public about a data breach which may have allowed crooks to get access to the payment information of thousands of customers.

Chipotle is alerting the public about a data breach which may have allowed crooks to get access to the payment information of thousands of customers.

The company said it identified unauthorized activity on the network that supports payment processing.

The investigation is focused on card transactions from March 24th, 2017 through April 18th, 2017.

If you used your card at a Chipotle location during those dates you should closely monitor your bank statement and immediately notify the bank that issued the card about any questionable charges.

To read the full statement click here.
