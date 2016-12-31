NEWS

New Jersey state trooper honored after he dies with brain cancer

New Jersey state trooper William Fearon was honored at a funeral Dec. 31 after dying with brain cancer. (New Jersey State Police)

TRENTON, New Jersey --
Republican Gov. Chris Christie has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor a New Jersey state trooper who died after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Christie issued an executive order Thursday calling for flags to be lowered on Saturday in recognition of Lt. William Fearon, who died Wednesday.

State police spokesman Trooper Lawrence Peele says Fearon died as a result of brain cancer that he acquired from exposure to debris while working at ground zero on Sept. 11, 2001.

Fearon was diagnosed with the malignant tumor in May 2015.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at Queen of Peace church in North Arlington.

Fearon was a member of the force since 1994.

State Police Col. Rick Fuentes remembered Fearon as a "phenomenal human being and a true inspiration."
Related Topics:
newsseptember 11september 11thNew JerseyTrenton
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pennsylvania Officer Is Dead: Police
Suspect in Pa. trooper's death shot and killed
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Under Consideration for Solicitor General
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
More News
Top Stories
5-alarm fire destroys Kew Gardens businesses, now under control
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride gets stuck 148 feet in air
Governor: Brinks heist getaway driver eligible for parole
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Court reinstates Kennedy cousin Skakel's murder conviction
Show More
Suspect in Pa. trooper's death shot and killed
Father and son to be reunited after Cuomo commutes sentence after 27 years
Officer rescues child from moving car; mom driving says 'I took PCP'
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Officers shoot suspect during domestic violence call in NJ
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos