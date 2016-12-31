Republican Gov. Chris Christie has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor a New Jersey state trooper who died after being diagnosed with brain cancer.Christie issued an executive order Thursday calling for flags to be lowered on Saturday in recognition of Lt. William Fearon, who died Wednesday.State police spokesman Trooper Lawrence Peele says Fearon died as a result of brain cancer that he acquired from exposure to debris while working at ground zero on Sept. 11, 2001.Fearon was diagnosed with the malignant tumor in May 2015.A funeral will be held Saturday morning at Queen of Peace church in North Arlington.Fearon was a member of the force since 1994.State Police Col. Rick Fuentes remembered Fearon as a "phenomenal human being and a true inspiration."