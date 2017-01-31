New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie says that the rollout of President Donald Trump's executive order restricting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries was "terrible."Christie says that Trump's intention to protect the country from terrorist attacks is right but that the order was explained so "unartfully" that it allowed the president's opponents to mischaracterize it. He says that Trump deserves to be better served by his advisers.Christie's comments come after Trump fired the acting U.S. attorney general after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration order and refused to defend it in court.The clash Monday night between Trump and Sally Yates showed growing dissent surrounding an executive order that halted the U.S. refugee program and banned entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.