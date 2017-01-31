NEWS

NJ Gov. Chris Christie calls rollout of Trump's immigration order 'terrible'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch undedited video as New Jersey Gov. talks about what he calls the 'terrible' rollout of President Trump's the refugee order. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

NEWARK, New Jersey --
New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie says that the rollout of President Donald Trump's executive order restricting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries was "terrible."

Christie says that Trump's intention to protect the country from terrorist attacks is right but that the order was explained so "unartfully" that it allowed the president's opponents to mischaracterize it. He says that Trump deserves to be better served by his advisers.

** Click on the video player above to watch his full statement about the refugee order **

Christie's comments come after Trump fired the acting U.S. attorney general after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration order and refused to defend it in court.

The clash Monday night between Trump and Sally Yates showed growing dissent surrounding an executive order that halted the U.S. refugee program and banned entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.
Related Topics:
newschris christierefugeesimmigrationdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpNewark
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Democrats Question Trump on Plans for Government Watchdogs
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
More News
Top Stories
Wallaby found locked in garage with no food, feces all over
NYC, police union reach contract agreement; 1st since 2012
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Man accused of punching bishop makes bizarre court appearance
AccuWeather Alert: Light snow moving out of NY area
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
New York AG joins challenge against immigration order
Show More
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
NYC priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was joke
Suspect in series of Queens business burglaries ID'd
Immigration order playing well with President Trump fans
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
AccuWeather Alert: Light snow moving out of NY area
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
The Trend: Internet wishes Justin Timberlake a happy birthday
More Video